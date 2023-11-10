Man arrested for leading police on “lengthy” chase, court docs say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Thursday night after police say he led authorities on “lengthy” chase in the Toledo area.

Court records show Arie Hall-Jones is facing Failure to Comply, Obstructing Official Business, and traffic violation charges for the Nov. 9 incident. According to police records, Toledo Police officers tried to pull him over for a turn signal violation at Airport Hwy near Angola Rd around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he led officers on a chase.

A criminal complaint alleges Hall-Jones led authorities on a “lengthy” chase through a residential neighborhood, property, and fields. Another complaint said he took off running from his vehicle after the chase.

Officers took him into police custody and booked him into the Lucas County jail. He was in court Friday morning where a judge set a $20,000 bond at no percent for the Failure to Comply charge.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.