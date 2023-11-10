Moment of Science: The “new” old age of the Moon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt were the most recent astronauts to walk on the moon, during the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. Now, more than a half-century later, new discoveries are still emerging from those 243 pounds of rock samples they collected.

Professor Philipp Heck at the Field Museum in Chicago was part of a team that recently used some local tech at Northwestern University, on a well-traveled lunar rock. “I wasn’t even born when the sample came back in 1972,” Heck said. “And now my team and I can study this because it’s so well curated. We’ve been using an instrument called ‘atom probe tomography’, that can give us three-dimensional maps of samples and really, really high resolution where we can see the positions of individual atoms.”

The atom probe is typically used to study everything from raw steel to semiconductors, cutting a sample with an electron tool some 50 nanometers wide and shining a laser through for analysis. Heck explains that in this case, they use “a dating method for radioactive uranium that decays to lead. It counts the atoms, but the lead atoms can move around, or leave the crystal, or move to certain areas in the crystal, and [scientists] didn’t know if that actually happened.”

Two colleagues, Audrey Bouvier and Bidon Zhang, approached Heck a few years ago with a sample of zircon from Apollo 17, saying it appeared very old indeed -- though some in the scientific community had their doubts because of that potential atomic movement. Overcount the lead atoms, and your guess is too old; undercount, and it’s too young.

“If the lead atoms moved, we would see them in clusters or we’d see them concentrated in cracks, etc. We didn’t see any of this. They were all everywhere, homogeneously distributed,” Heck said.

The “giant impact hypothesis” posits that a Mars-sized planet hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago, shearing off material which formed a ring around Earth that eventually coalesced into a separate moon. It was unclear when exactly the ocean of molten magma finally cooled, until they confirmed the age of that zircon sample: 4.46 billion years, about 40 million years older than the previous verified sample.

This now puts the Moon within about 100 million years of the birth of the solar system, though the team did their due diligence: “We thought, ‘This is great... but do we really believe our result?’ So we tried everything we could to prove us wrong, and we couldn’t.”

Spoken like a true scientist, though even after a rigorous peer review, Heck says this isn’t the last word on the age of the Moon.

“They’re very, very rare, these old zircons (even on the moon), but there are probably older ones... and I don’t know when they will be found, or how much older,” Heck said.

With a crew slated to set foot on the Moon again in late 2025 with the Artemis III mission, we may well unlock more lunar secrets within the decade.

