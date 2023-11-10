13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 10th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Calm Weather
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will be cooler with a high in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Monday may be completely clear with a high in the upper 50s. A few more clouds mix with sunshine on Tuesday with a high in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a blend of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next small chance of rain returns late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

November 10th Weather Forecast
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/9/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2