November 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few clouds are possible this afternoon, otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 50s. Saturday will be cooler with a high in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Monday may be completely clear with a high in the upper 50s. A few more clouds mix with sunshine on Tuesday with a high in the lower 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring a blend of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next small chance of rain returns late next week.

