Ohio lawmakers set to hear testimony on House Bill 233

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are set to hear testimony for a bill that sponsors say would close gaps in Ohio’s criminal justice system.

State House Representative, Josh Williams who represented a man recently found not guilty in a 2022 shooting said his client would have been able to prove the presumption of self-defense without waiting in jail for months.

Williams said in Lucas County, a person who uses lethal force is automatically charged with murder without the ability to show evidence until trial. Williams is hoping to create a pre-trial mechanism that brings evidence in during proceedings. Allowing some cases to avoid trial or have charges dropped altogether.

“My client is a former special deputy sheriff. He’s a former correctional officer. he’s a former military vet who served this country and he was entirely innocent of this charge. And if the state of Ohio would’ve taken the time to look at all the video evidence and listen to all the witnesses without bias, these charges would’ve never been filed,” Williams said.

The State House is set to hear the bill on Nov. 14.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.