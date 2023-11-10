13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio lawmakers set to hear testimony on House Bill 233

Josh Williams
Josh Williams(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers are set to hear testimony for a bill that sponsors say would close gaps in Ohio’s criminal justice system.

State House Representative, Josh Williams who represented a man recently found not guilty in a 2022 shooting said his client would have been able to prove the presumption of self-defense without waiting in jail for months.

Williams said in Lucas County, a person who uses lethal force is automatically charged with murder without the ability to show evidence until trial. Williams is hoping to create a pre-trial mechanism that brings evidence in during proceedings. Allowing some cases to avoid trial or have charges dropped altogether.

“My client is a former special deputy sheriff. He’s a former correctional officer. he’s a former military vet who served this country and he was entirely innocent of this charge. And if the state of Ohio would’ve taken the time to look at all the video evidence and listen to all the witnesses without bias, these charges would’ve never been filed,” Williams said.

The State House is set to hear the bill on Nov. 14.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash

Latest News

The shelter allows people to bring their pets with them
Toledo domestic violence shelter provides help for people and their pets
Brady Hall Toledo
18-year-old taking a seat in a Washington Local Schools Board of Education chair
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
11/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
Volodymyr Melnyk, from left to right, with his wife, Olena, son, Artem and daughter Karina.
Pemberville community opens their arms to Ukraine family
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant