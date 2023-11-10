Ohio State, Columbus police investigating hate crime involving students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State police issued a public safety notice Friday for areas on and off campus while they investigate a hate crime.

Police say students were approached by two men in the 1800 block of North High Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The victims told police the suspects yelled a derogatory term and assaulted two students while asking if they were Jewish.

One of the two victims was treated at the Wexner Medical Center and released, police say.

The university says the incident has been classified as a hate crime motivated by bias against the Jewish community.

A message was released by the university saying an off campus crime that happened early Friday morning has been classified as a hate crime.

The Columbus Division of Police is the lead law enforcement agency and is investigating the crime with assistance from The Ohio State University Police Division.

Governor Mike DeWine released a statement Friday afternoon saying the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been instructed to provide extra patrol for the area.

