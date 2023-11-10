One person injured in north Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in north Toledo Friday morning.

Toledo Police say on Nov. 10 around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to Mettler Street. Once officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on scene say the shooting spans three streets including Mettler Street, Everett Street and Spring Street. Police searched an alley and a field near Everett Street for evidence and later found a gun and shell casings in front of a house on Spring Street.

According to TPD, there are currently no suspects.

