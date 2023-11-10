Pemberville community opens their arms to Ukraine family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been three weeks since Volodymyr Melnyk, 38, along with his wife, Olena, and two children, Karina, 18, and Artem, 13, left the only home they have ever known, thousands of miles away in Western Ukraine, ravaged by the ongoing war against Russia.

“When a bomb had fallen 30 kilometers from my house, and killed a 9-year-old child, I make a decision, move to safe place, my family, my children,” Volodynyk Melnick said.

Melnyk and his family arrived in Pemberville thanks to the support of Toledo Helps Ukraine and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.

“It’s what churches do, it’s what churches do, and small communities, where we can make a difference, big difference in somebody’s life,” church member Scott Schuerman said.

The Lutheran church took the lead along with many other area churches, finding the Melnyk’s a home in Pemberville. $24,000 has already been raised for the family.

“Some people are better and driving people around, some people are better at finding furniture and houses and great stuff like that,” Schuerman said. “Brought together the community just in that fact.”

Pat Hinds formed a group, Eastwood Community Helps Ukraine, finding volunteers to help the Melnyk’s with tutoring to learn how to speak English. Helping with government paperwork, helping feed the family and paying their rent to live.

“We know that eventually they’ll be on their feet, and be taking over, but for now, you know, we’re just filing in and doing that part,” Hinds said.

The Melnyk’s are hopeful that they can someday return to their country. For now, they will be living in Pemberville on a two-year visa through the state department.

“Before war we had a good life in Ukraine, I had own business, I was self-employed, I was a mechanic,” Melnyk said.

If you would like to learn more and donate to the organization, Toledo Helps Ukraine, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.