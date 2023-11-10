13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Police: 13 and 14-year-olds steal vehicle, break into Monroe Twp. business

On Nov. 10 around 5:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of S....
On Nov. 10 around 5:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of S. Telegraph Road for an alarm activation.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two juveniles have been arrested after police say they stole a vehicle and broke into a Monroe Township business Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says on Nov. 10 around 5:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of S. Telegraph Road for an alarm activation.

After arriving on scene, one deputy discovered a broken window near the front entrance of the building. A second deputy responded to the location as backup and the two later located two juvenile suspects, ages 13 and 14, at the rear of the building attempting to drive off on dirt bikes they had allegedly stolen from the business.

MCSO says the suspects then ran on foot but after a short pursuit, the deputies lost sight of the suspects, The Sheriff’s office then sent out a K9 handler and his Police Service Dog as well as a drone to help search for the juveniles.

According to MCSO, the PSD led deputies to the location of one of the suspects, who was found in the area of W. 7th Street and S. Telegraph Road. The second suspect was then found close by after using drone thermal imaging. Both suspects were taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

After further investigation, officials discovered that the suspects had also stolen a vehicle from Canton, Michigan which was used to drive to the scene. The vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

The Ribbon at Glass City
Glass City Metropark hosting glow-in-the-dark skating this weekend
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?
The event will take place on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853...
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to hold Shine a Light on Antisemitism event
UAW strike
Flint United Auto Workers union votes ‘no’ on proposed GM contract