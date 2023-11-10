Police: 13 and 14-year-olds steal vehicle, break into Monroe Twp. business

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two juveniles have been arrested after police say they stole a vehicle and broke into a Monroe Township business Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says on Nov. 10 around 5:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of S. Telegraph Road for an alarm activation.

After arriving on scene, one deputy discovered a broken window near the front entrance of the building. A second deputy responded to the location as backup and the two later located two juvenile suspects, ages 13 and 14, at the rear of the building attempting to drive off on dirt bikes they had allegedly stolen from the business.

MCSO says the suspects then ran on foot but after a short pursuit, the deputies lost sight of the suspects, The Sheriff’s office then sent out a K9 handler and his Police Service Dog as well as a drone to help search for the juveniles.

According to MCSO, the PSD led deputies to the location of one of the suspects, who was found in the area of W. 7th Street and S. Telegraph Road. The second suspect was then found close by after using drone thermal imaging. Both suspects were taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

After further investigation, officials discovered that the suspects had also stolen a vehicle from Canton, Michigan which was used to drive to the scene. The vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

