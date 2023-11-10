A potluck of ideas, displays and tastings in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The holidays are fast approaching and there are some simple and fun projects that can help spruce up your celebration. The HeART Gallery at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in downtown Toledo hosts a special series called Lunch and Learn every month. November’s program is all about the holiday season.

St. Paul’s is about much more than church services. The historic building is also a place for people to congregate for special activities. The gallery is a ministry of the church.

“Originally the space was for pastors offices and Sunday School rooms. We have flipped those to a maker’s space, a gallery and we have a beautiful tea room for showers, parties and retreats,” Kate Philabaum, the director said.

Lunch and Learn is one of the HeART Gallery’s signature events. It’s held the third Thursday of each month and its often a themed event.

“Sometimes there are little scavenger hunts so when you come in you may pick up a drink with a clue or have an appetizer to find. Then we have lunch followed by a speaker. After that is a Q&A session. Those are exciting because we always have a good crowd and an interesting slate of speakers,” Philabaum said.

We got a sneak peak at some of the beautiful creations that will be featured at the November Lunch and Learn. It’s described as a potluck of ideas, displays and tastings! Lunch and Learn is free, but many make donations that are used to help fund other ministries of the church. This month, there will be another way to raise money for that life-changing work.

“We have wreaths donated by local crafters. They are a variety of styles and materials. They will be for sale and the sales are used to support our free lunch program we offer on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Philabaum said.

The events held in this space have been a huge success.

“I think when you come to the gallery space, you always feel better when you leave than when you came. There is good food, great conversation and music. We work to make sure it’s an experience that exceeds expectations,” Philabaum said.

And the HeART Gallery and Studios is a place for people of all ages.

“Kids have busy schedules. Parents and grandparents have busy schedules, too. So carving out time to do something hands-on together, is more meaningful as time gets more limited in our daily schedules,” Philabaum said.

The Lunch and Learn for this month is November 16th at noon. Organizers say there will be a display of wreaths and tablescapes. There will also be demonstrations offering suggestions on ways to refresh your seasonal cooking and decor.

December’s Lunch and Learn will feature a music program and the church’s famous Nativity Festival.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 428 North Erie St. in downtown Toledo.

