Toledo domestic violence shelter provides help for people and their pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Statistics show an estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes and pets are often caught in the middle. One study found that nearly half of victims stay in abusive situations so they don’t have to leave their pets behind.

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio operates the area’s largest domestic violence emergency shelter. Unlike most domestic violence shelters around the country, pets are welcome.

Statistics show that only about 17% of domestic violence shelters currently accept pets. The YWCA of Northwest Ohio’s emergency shelter is one of them. To protect their safety we can’t show you the people who are here or their pets.

“We always have pets here. You can expect to see multiple pets on site on any given day. Supporting people’s healing and not making them have harder choices, I know we’re doing that,” Rachael Gardner, the Director of Victim Services for the YWCA said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, just over half of the survivors seeking refuge in shelters leave their pets with their abusers. One survey found that 71% of domestic violence victims reported that their abuser also targeted pets.

“Everything from opening the door and letting the pet out of the house to hurting or even killing the pet can be a coercive abuse tactic for someone to keep the person with them and continue to abuse them. I always want people to know the YWCA is available,” Gardner said. “You don’t have to stay in a bad situation and you can bring your pet to our shelter. You also don’t have to be in shelter to work with us. If you have a place to go, but you want an advocate we can provide an advantage, someone to support you.”

Gardner said the shelter receives about 1,000 domestic violence crisis calls a year, with 500 admissions annually.

“If you know four women, or six men, you know someone who has been impacted by domestic violence, sexual violence or stalking,” Gardner said.

Dogs and cats are the most common animals people bring with them, but the shelter takes in all kinds of animals.

“We’ve had lizards, snakes, iguanas frogs and toads. If it is someone’s pet we’re going to get transportation and supplies they need to safely have the animal with them,” Gardner said.

Gardner says no matter what kind of animal the survivors have with them, the benefits are the same.

“We’re talking about people who sometimes live with PTS, anxiety and depression. The pet is comfort and emotional support,” Gardner said.

The pets are able to stay in the survivor’s room. The YWCA also helps with food and supplies for the animals. It’s all possible thanks to an endowment fund. If you’d like to help, you can earmark a donation to that fund. To learn more, click here.

There’s a national campaign underway to help make 25% of domestic violence shelters in America pet-friendly by 2025.

