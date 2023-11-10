13abc Marketplace
University of Toledo students bringing fun and positivty to pediatric patients nationwide

Project Sunshine volunteers with the university are providing entertainment to pediatric patients.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some University of Toledo students are volunteering with the worldwide non-profit ‘Project Sunshine’ to help cheer up children in the hospital. The organization packing up some fun for more than 200,000 kids a year.

“I just really want them to feel at home, at ease,” said UT Project Sunshine president Sajan Shah.

Bringing awareness to the needs of pediatric patients beyond those that are medical, UT’s impact reaches far beyond Toledo.

“This is going to go to hospitals all over the nation,” said Shah.

Many students involved say they feel a personal connection to the work they’re doing.

Students like Zainab Rhaman. “To know that you’re helping your community, that’s the biggest thing ever.”

Shah says seeing his terminally ill cousin in the hospital is what pushed him to start the group at UT. “He just didn’t get the support that he needed.”

Volunteer Dalal Helo says she joined after also realizing the need firsthand. “I work at a pharmacy, and I see many patients that are kids that are on some pretty extreme medications, so just, you know, thinking about what they’re going through, it just makes you want to help and be part of their journey in a positive way.”

Students we spoke with say they are looking forward to future opportunities with the group.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Project Sunshine, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

