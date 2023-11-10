WATCH LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: November 10, 2023
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Recreational marijuana legalized, abortion rights enshrined in the constitution, a $100 million fraud scheme and more. Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories from 13 Action News. and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Woman caught sneaking gun into Lucas Co. Jail
- Ex Bitwise CEOs charged in $100 million fraud scheme
- Body found inside burning car in East Toledo
- Multiple police vehicles in lengthy chase found to be in violation of TPD pursuit policy
- Item thought to be severed finger is not human remains, officials say
- Former 12B Residential employees speaking out about their experiences
- Local doctor returns from medical mission trip to Ukraine
- Pemberville community opens their arms to Ukraine family
- Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
- ELECTION NEWS
- Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
- Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
- Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school
- Maumee fire levy passes, Lake Township voters take a pass
- Community members react to Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne levy failures
- Democrats see abortion wins as a springboard for 2024 as GOP struggles to find a winning message
- Which northwest Ohio school levies and bond issues passed?
- Toledo mayor declares victory for street improvements, wastewater treatment plant
