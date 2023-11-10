Woman caught sneaking gun into Lucas Co. Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was arrested for an altercation inside a Wendy’s was caught with a loaded gun while going through a body scan at the jail.

Toledo Police released the video of the arrest and Lucas County Sheriff deputies confiscating the weapon during a body scan from May.

The suspect, Jalinia Stuart told a female officer she had on a waist trainer and there was nothing in it according to the body cam. Stuart was arrested after an altercation inside a Wendy’s where she was allegedly upset because she did not get cheese on her sandwich.

A police sergeant explained why they used a female officer for the pat-down.

“If it’s a male or male officer, we always request a female on scene to come and pat down a female suspect just for respect purposes and so there’s no allegations being made,” TPD Sgt. Jamal Owens said.

The suspect was handcuffed and put in back in the squad car. Sgt. Owens explains how the gun was missed.

“She was larger in stature had a weight trainer corset on. When they did a pat down, they must have a missed it. I’m positive she did everything she could with those circumstances that we mentioned before having a waist trainer corset it’s very difficult sometimes to thoroughly search somebody. One thing we take pride in is to keep the dignity of the suspect,” Sgt. Owens said.

Stuart was taken to the Lucas County Jail.

“Before we even enter the jail. Usually, the common verbiage to the suspect is, ‘Is there anything on you a weapon or drugs on you before you get in here because that is another charge,’” Sgt. Owens said.

Inside the jail booking area, the woman was searched again. The jail staff didn’t detect the gun but, once they scanned the woman’s body, the gun was found.

A female jail employee removed the weapon and handed it to a male officer.

Stuart was charged with illegal conveyance of weapons in a detention facility.

Last month she was found guilty and sentenced to probation.

