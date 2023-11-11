11/11: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Veterans Day is mostly sunny with some clouds here and there, and temperatures will barely rise over the 50s. A northerly breeze is carrying cold, dry air down to the 419. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to low 50s, and they rise to the 60s on Monday with even more sunshine. We don’t see our next raindrops until Friday.

