11/11: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Mostly sunny and staying dry for a while
We look forward to lots of sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s to lower-50s.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Veterans Day is mostly sunny with some clouds here and there, and temperatures will barely rise over the 50s. A northerly breeze is carrying cold, dry air down to the 419. Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to low 50s, and they rise to the 60s on Monday with even more sunshine. We don’t see our next raindrops until Friday.

