13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Area Office on Aging of NW Ohio to celebrate caregivers Saturday at the zoo

Toledo Zoo generic
Toledo Zoo generic(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio is set to celebrate caregivers Saturday at the Toledo Zoo.

The celebration will be the 16th annual caregiver expo and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and go until 2 p.m.

The annual caregiver expo will provide a day filled with resources, support and recognition for caregivers. Caregivers attending the event will enjoy chair massages and learn from other caregivers including a keynote speaker, Breeda Miller.

A vaccine clinic will also be taking place at the same time as the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

11/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Village of Luckey is wrapped up in two court cases over its attempts to buy a local quarry.
I-team Investigation: two court cases concerning Village of Luckey water plans
Some people in the area are supposed to see letters telling them their medical debt is forgiven...
I-Team: Medical debt forgiveness letters going out; Lucas County/Toledo not billed for the money
The "giant impact hypothesis" posits that a Mars-sized planet hit Earth 4.5 billion years ago,...
Moment of Science: The “new” old age of the Moon