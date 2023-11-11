Area Office on Aging of NW Ohio to celebrate caregivers Saturday at the zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio is set to celebrate caregivers Saturday at the Toledo Zoo.

The celebration will be the 16th annual caregiver expo and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and go until 2 p.m.

The annual caregiver expo will provide a day filled with resources, support and recognition for caregivers. Caregivers attending the event will enjoy chair massages and learn from other caregivers including a keynote speaker, Breeda Miller.

A vaccine clinic will also be taking place at the same time as the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.