Home demolished after Saturday morning fire on Western Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire on Western Avenue Saturday morning, which ultimately ended in the home being demolished.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the two-story structure.

The Battalion Chief told 13 Action News crews the home was vacant and no injuries were reported. They say the majority of the first floor became unstable and unsafe to walk on.

Officials then demolished the home Saturday morning. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.