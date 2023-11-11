13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Home demolished after Saturday morning fire on Western Avenue

The Batallion Chief says the majority of the first floor became unstable and unsafe to walk on.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire on Western Avenue Saturday morning, which ultimately ended in the home being demolished.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Smoke could be seen billowing from the two-story structure.

The Battalion Chief told 13 Action News crews the home was vacant and no injuries were reported. They say the majority of the first floor became unstable and unsafe to walk on.

Officials then demolished the home Saturday morning. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

The Batallion Chief says the majority of the first floor became unstable and unsafe to walk on.
Home demolished after Saturday morning fire on Western Avenue
Temperatures are rising and the ice packs at the poles are melting. Sea levels are rising,...
Project Planet: the sea level rise and why this matters
Temperatures are rising and the ice packs at the poles are melting. Sea levels are rising,...
Project Planet: the sea level rise and why this matters
We look forward to lots of sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s to...
11/11: Erin's Veterans Day Forecast