Police investigating shooting in East Toledo Friday night

Police presence in East Toledo
Police presence in East Toledo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police were investigating a shooting in East Toledo Friday night.

According to officials on the scene, no one was injured in the shooting, just shots fired.

Neighbors said they heard continuous gunfire then saw a man hiding behind a vehicle.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said they are investigating but could not specify what happened.

