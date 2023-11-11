Police investigating shooting in East Toledo Friday night
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police were investigating a shooting in East Toledo Friday night.
According to officials on the scene, no one was injured in the shooting, just shots fired.
Neighbors said they heard continuous gunfire then saw a man hiding behind a vehicle.
Officials with the Toledo Police Department said they are investigating but could not specify what happened.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.