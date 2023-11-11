Police investigating shooting in East Toledo Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police were investigating a shooting in East Toledo Friday night.

According to officials on the scene, no one was injured in the shooting, just shots fired.

Neighbors said they heard continuous gunfire then saw a man hiding behind a vehicle.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said they are investigating but could not specify what happened.

