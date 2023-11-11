13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Project Planet: the sea level rise and why this matters

Temperatures are rising and the ice packs at the poles are melting. Sea levels are rising, putting coastal communities at risk for beach erosion and flooding.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures globally are steadily rising, and while the rising temperatures are a concern in and of themselves, the repercussions of global warming are seen everywhere on Earth. This is having an incredible impact at the poles - one we have never seen before.

The poles are home to the ice packs, and as air temperatures warm at the poles, the ice has melted at a fast rate. Not only is this jeopardizing the ecosystem, but it is also causing sea levels to rise all around the globe.

The rising sea levels pose an immediate threat to coastal areas, especially to those at or below sea level in terms of altitude. Concerns like beach erosion and flooding have risen with the sea levels, and they worsen in times of natural disaster or inclement weather.

According to NASA, from 1993 to 2023, the average sea level has risen just over 100 millimeters. This means coastal cities that sit just above sea level, including Bangkok, Thailand, feel the consequences of sea levels rising sooner than other areas.

For more information on the rising sea levels, visit NOAA’s website on keeping a climate-smart nation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s

Latest News

Temperatures are rising and the ice packs at the poles are melting. Sea levels are rising,...
Project Planet: the sea level rise and why this matters
We look forward to lots of sunshine this weekend with cooler temperatures in the upper-40s to...
11/11: Erin's Veterans Day Forecast
Police presence in East Toledo
Police investigating shooting in East Toledo Friday night
Toledo Zoo generic
Area Office on Aging of NW Ohio to celebrate caregivers Saturday at the zoo