Project Planet: the sea level rise and why this matters

Temperatures globally are steadily rising, and while the rising temperatures are a concern in and of themselves, the repercussions of global warming are seen everywhere on Earth. This is having an incredible impact at the poles - one we have never seen before.

The poles are home to the ice packs, and as air temperatures warm at the poles, the ice has melted at a fast rate. Not only is this jeopardizing the ecosystem, but it is also causing sea levels to rise all around the globe.

The rising sea levels pose an immediate threat to coastal areas, especially to those at or below sea level in terms of altitude. Concerns like beach erosion and flooding have risen with the sea levels, and they worsen in times of natural disaster or inclement weather.

According to NASA, from 1993 to 2023, the average sea level has risen just over 100 millimeters. This means coastal cities that sit just above sea level, including Bangkok, Thailand, feel the consequences of sea levels rising sooner than other areas.

For more information on the rising sea levels, visit NOAA’s website on keeping a climate-smart nation.

