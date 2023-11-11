13abc Marketplace
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

(Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — A suspect who was in custody in the investigation of the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader has been released, a lawyer said Saturday.

Allison Kriger declined to comment further to The Associated Press beyond saying the suspect was free. The Detroit Free Press said the suspect was a man.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, though investigators believe the attack occurred inside.

Detroit police didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Saturday.

Police Chief James White announced that a suspect was in custody Wednesday. But he also said it did not “represent the conclusion of our work in this case.”

Woll’s death had stoked speculation that it could be tied to animus over the Israel-Hamas war. But White said the attack doesn’t appear to be a result of antisemitism.

Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

