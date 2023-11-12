11/11: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

It’s a sunny Sunday in the works (once we clear away the morning fog in some spots), with highs in the mid-50s. That sunshine will be a running theme throughout the work week. Our two warmest days are tied at 60F Monday and Thursday, then the relatively quiet week in the weather department ends with rain looking to return Friday. Outside of that, morning lows will generally stay close to freezing.

