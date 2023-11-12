13abc Marketplace
11/11: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunshine prevails for several days; rain returns Friday
Lots of sunshine on this Veterans Day, which will be a running theme through most of the week. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST
It’s a sunny Sunday in the works (once we clear away the morning fog in some spots), with highs in the mid-50s. That sunshine will be a running theme throughout the work week. Our two warmest days are tied at 60F Monday and Thursday, then the relatively quiet week in the weather department ends with rain looking to return Friday. Outside of that, morning lows will generally stay close to freezing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

