11/12: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the mid-30s. South breeze at 5-15 mph will help with any potential fog development, but air remains quite dry.

Tomorrow: Sunny, highs in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Breezy with gusts up to 35 mph.

Extended: Several sunny days with temperatures in a seasonable range. Some mornings will be quite frosty as a result. Clouds do build into the second half of the week, but the rain is still holding off until Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.