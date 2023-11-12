13abc Marketplace
11/12: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Frosty starts, but a typical November week ahead
Today is a typical fall day with temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the mid-30s. South breeze at 5-15 mph will help with any potential fog development, but air remains quite dry.

Tomorrow: Sunny, highs in the upper-50s to lower-60s. Breezy with gusts up to 35 mph.

Extended: Several sunny days with temperatures in a seasonable range. Some mornings will be quite frosty as a result. Clouds do build into the second half of the week, but the rain is still holding off until Friday.

