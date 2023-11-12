Caregiver expo shines light on Aphasia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Frank Zychowicz knows what it’s like to care for a loved one.

Zychowicz said, “My wife she had a stroke 18 years ago and I’ve been her caregiver.”

His wife has aphasia. The Cleveland Clinic says it’s a brain disorder that affects how people communicate typically after suffering a stroke. “[It’s] frustrating at times but at the same time it’s been enlightening we have learned an awful lot about strokes,” Zychowicz said.

His wife started the DaZy Aphasia Centre giving those living with Aphasia a place to come and be heard.

Frank and his wife, Jackie were at this year’s caregiver expo hosted by the Area Office on Aging sharing their experience with others. “We try to help other people with aphasia whose insurance has run out. People are great to talk to they open up an awful lot,” Zychowicz said.

Caregivers came to the Toledo Zoo to receive resources to help with their loved ones, getting COVID and Flu vaccines and getting massages. Justin Moor, Interim CEO of the Area Office on Aging said, “We know a lot of time peoples are coming here and they might be stressed from that caregiving role and we want to make sure they leave relieved.”

Moor tells 13abc there’s an increase in caregivers in Lucas County and the expo was a way for caretakers to feel seen and appreciated.

The organization holds support groups on Tuesdays and Thursday at the University of Toledo and on Fridays at Bowling Green State University. For more information about the DaZy Aphasia Centre visit this link.

