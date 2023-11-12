Culver’s rescinds deal to buy property in Maumee, Dino’s stays

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Culver’s, once meant to take place of Dino’s Family Restaurant in Maumee is now no longer coming, according to the owners of the Dino’s Family Restaurant .

The owner of Dino’s says that the deal to sell the property for the new Culver’s has been rescinded, and that they plan on staying in that location as long as their landlord allows.

