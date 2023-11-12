13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Culver’s rescinds deal to buy property in Maumee, Dino’s stays

Culvers, once meant to take place of Dino’s Family Restaurant in Maumee is now no longer coming, according to the owners of the Dino’s Family Restaurant .
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Culver’s, once meant to take place of Dino’s Family Restaurant in Maumee is now no longer coming, according to the owners of the Dino’s Family Restaurant .

The owner of Dino’s says that the deal to sell the property for the new Culver’s has been rescinded, and that they plan on staying in that location as long as their landlord allows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

Culvers, once meant to take place of Dino’s Family Restaurant in Maumee is now no longer...
Culvers rescinds deal to buy property, Dino's stays
Recreational marijuana not in effect until Dec. 7
Recreational marijuana not in effect until Dec. 7
Recreational marijuana not in effect until Dec. 7
Recreational marijuana not in effect until Dec. 7
Toledo zoo hosts caregiver expo to provide resources
Caregiver expo shines light on Aphasia