Local community still showing strong support for Ukraine

One man partnered with a local organization to bring a documentary screening to Northwest Ohio
By Lily Lowndes
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - As a fan of foreign cinema and supporter of Ukraine, James Trumm knew “20 Days in Mariupol,” a documentary created by a Ukrainian journalist about the war in Ukraine, could make an impact in Toledo.

“Toledo has a long connection to Ukraine and that part of the world, and it feels good just as a Toledoan to give back,” Trumm said, referencing the city’s history of Eastern European immigration.

After reading about “20 Days in Mariupol,” Trumm thought the film could make an impact in Northwest Ohio.

“I think it has to be seen because I think that understanding what Ukraine is going through is critical, not only for Ukrainians but for Americans as well,” Trumm said.

Trumm said a lightbulb went on in his head, and he worked to get a screening of the documentary shown at the Maumee Indoor Theater. He brought the idea to Toledo Helps Ukraine, a local nonprofit, and the screening turned into a larger event that included an auction and fundraiser.

“One thing led to another, and I had worked with Alona Matchenko of Toledo Helps Ukraine before, and she was really the one who put it all together after we got the rights to show the film,” Trumm said.

Toledo Helps Ukraine coordinates sponsors and host families for Ukrainian refugees to come to the Toledo area.

Ukrainian refugees and families that hosted them were invited to speak at the screening for a Q&A.

Wayne and Becky Johnson hosted the first Ukrainian family that came to Toledo through the nonprofit.

“They’re our family now,” Becky said of the Ukrainian family the Johnsons sponsored.

The Johnsons said doing what you can, whether it is sponsoring, hosting, or donating, can make a big difference. “We should all be helping each other and this is a very good way to do it,” Becky said.

One Ukrainian family came to the Toledo area as recently as four weeks ago. They expressed their thanks to Toledo Helps Ukraine and other supporters. They said the documentary screening was important to show what is happening in Ukraine.

