Lucas County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in reckless pursuit case

Deputy Sheriff Danielski is seeking the help of the local community in identifying a suspect who was involved in a reckless pursuit. The suspect drove erratically, jumping over curbs and driving through people's yards.(WTVG)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are asking for help in funding a suspect in a reckless pursuit case.

LCSO says that the suspect was seen driving erratically, jumping over curbs and driving through people’s yards.

The suspect left the vehicle they were using and fled into a Subway on Spring Valley Drive, and the suspect’s snapchat is believed to be “Jay Sleazy” according to officials from the LCSO.

If you have any information about the suspect, Lucas County says to reach out to Deputy Sherriff Nick Danielski at ndanielski@co.lucas.oh.us.

