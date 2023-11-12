Lucas County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in reckless pursuit case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are asking for help in funding a suspect in a reckless pursuit case.

LCSO says that the suspect was seen driving erratically, jumping over curbs and driving through people’s yards.

The suspect left the vehicle they were using and fled into a Subway on Spring Valley Drive, and the suspect’s snapchat is believed to be “Jay Sleazy” according to officials from the LCSO.

If you have any information about the suspect, Lucas County says to reach out to Deputy Sherriff Nick Danielski at ndanielski@co.lucas.oh.us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.