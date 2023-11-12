A man seriously injured after shooting on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was left with serious injuries after a shooting on Dorr Street Sunday morning.

Toledo Police say that the suspect was shot near a college bar before running across the street near Chasers nightclub.

Officials with TPD say that there were 9 shots made, but it is unclear how many hit the victim. The victim was then taken to a local Toledo hospital for surgery.

TPD has not identified the shooter, or the motive for the shooting at this time.

