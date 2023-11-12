Recreational marijuana not in effect until Dec. 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eyes are on medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio as voters approved a new law to legalize recreational, or adult use, marijuana in the state.

A local medical marijuana dispensary told 13abc they’ve had an influx of calls since Issue 2 passed on Tuesday, but those customers-to-be can’t buy recreational marijuana just yet.

The law is approved, but won’t go into effect until Dec. 7.

Chuck Vizi is an Ohioan, U.S. veteran, and medical marijuana card holder. He showed up to the polls on Tuesday and was happy to see the results.

He said that Ohio accepting recreational use will make it easier for people to get the help they need, and potentially lessen the amount of paperwork and process people need to go through.

“It’s really difficult,” Vizi said. “Even being a veteran who’s certified to get marijuana, to actually get the card and get approved, it’s a lot of hoops to jump through.”

Even though Issue 2′s law goes into effect in early December, it may take longer for adult use dispensaries to open to customers. A local dispensary said that they will likely have to obtain a new license to sell adult use marijuana.

Licensing procedures vary by state, so it will be up to the Ohio government to determine the future of recreational dispensaries.

Aside from expanded use, Vizi said he thinks the tax revenue from adult use marijuana will benefit Ohio communities.

According to the Ohio ballot, “adult use marijuana sales will be taxed at 10% of existing state and county sales taxes.”

These taxes could be used for public safety, road improvements, drug treatment and prevention and “investment in communities disproportionately impacted by Ohio’s marijuana policy.”

Issue 2 passed with a 57% of voters saying yest, but Republican lawmakers are already looking to make changes before the law goes into effect.

