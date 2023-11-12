13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD: Man charged for hitting teen with baseball bat

By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officials say that William Sewell, 38, was charged with felonious assault and strangulation and was arrested Saturday morning.

Officials say that Sewell is accused of hitting a teen in the head with a baseball bat, as well as strangling them against a wall.

Investigators say that the teen had to get stables from the baseball bat injuries, and that he is currently in jail on multiple felony charges.

Sewell is set to be seen in court on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

TPD man hits teen with baseball bat
TPD: Man hits teen with baseball bat
A man was left with serious injuries after a crash on Dorr Street Sunday morning.
A man seriously injured after shooting on Dorr Street
A man was left with serious injuries after a crash on Dorr Street Sunday morning.
Man shot on Dorr Street
Deputy Sheriff Danielski is seeking the help of the local community in identifying a suspect...
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in reckless pursuit case