TPD: Man charged for hitting teen with baseball bat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officials say that William Sewell, 38, was charged with felonious assault and strangulation and was arrested Saturday morning.

Officials say that Sewell is accused of hitting a teen in the head with a baseball bat, as well as strangling them against a wall.

Investigators say that the teen had to get stables from the baseball bat injuries, and that he is currently in jail on multiple felony charges.

Sewell is set to be seen in court on Monday.

