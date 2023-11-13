13abc Marketplace
11/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A lot of sunshine this week, and just a little rain for Friday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Bright, blue skies with a westerly breeze gusting to 30 mph and highs in the low 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: Patchy fog possible early in the morning, then sunny the rest of the day with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-60s on both days. Light rain returns Friday with a breeze and highs in the upper 50s. At this time the rain looks to taper off during the afternoon in Perrysburg, so the tree lighting in Levis Commons at 7pm may just end up dry! Then, more sunny skies for both days next weekend with highs in the low 50s.

