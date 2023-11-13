11/13: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

The work week looks crystal clear, with sunshine being the trend through Thursday. Temperatures today, Wednesday, and Thursday all reach the 60s, with some colder air on Tuesday with temperatures in the low-50s. Expect a frosty start overnight into the Tuesday and Wednesday with clear skies. The only chance for rain in the First Alert Extended Forecast is Friday, and the timing is geared towards the late morning to early afternoon. The weekend ahead looks dry with temperatures back to normal in the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.