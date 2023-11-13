2023 Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo opens Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has announced that the 2023 Lights Before Christmas season opens this Friday.

The Zoo says a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17 will kick off the six-week event that features over 1 million lights, more than 200 illuminated animal images, dancing lights, an ice slide and daily photo opportunities with Santa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the newly designed Winter Village.

“We are excited to unveil the revitalized Winter Village as part of the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas,” said Shayla Moriarty, chief operating officer and executive vice president of the Toledo Zoo. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create the enhanced Winter Village and we hope it will become a cherished holiday tradition for years to come.”

During the Lights Before Christmas season, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, the Toledo Zoo will not be open during the day and will only be open for the lights beginning at 3 p.m. The following is the Lights Before Christmas schedule:

Monday through Thursday Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoo closes at 9 p.m.

Friday through Sunday Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoo closes at 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Zoo closes at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Zoo closes at 10 p.m.



“For 38 years, the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas, presented by KeyBank, has been a staple holiday tradition in northwest Ohio,” said the Toledo Zoo in a press release. “In 2022, the Toledo Zoo was voted second for USA TODAY 10Best Zoo Lights and this year’s edition will surely be even more spectacular. The Toledo Zoo is honored to be nominated yet again for the 10Best Lights and urges the community to vote at 10best.com.”

According to the Toledo Zoo, the Lights Before Christmas will also feature rides and activities as well as a few special events:

Rides and Activities Carousel $3 per ride Indoor African Carousel Ice Carving Demos Thursdays in December at 6 p.m. in Main Plaza Included with Zoo admission Reindeer Encounter Visit the Reindeer in the Nancy L. & Martin Davidson Barnyard Included with Zoo admission Holly Jolly Express $3 per ride Holiday train ride through Africa on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only Weather permitting. Swanton Model Train Railroad Club 5 p.m. daily in the Cafe Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Included with Zoo admission

Special Events presented by Brewdolph Bash,presented by Rehmann Nov. 16 21+ event Tickets can be purchased here

Polar Paws & Santa Claws 5K run/walk Dec. 10 Click here to buy tickets and register.

Noon Year’s Eve Dec. 31 Tickets can be purchased here



To buy tickets for the Lights Before Christmas can be click here.

