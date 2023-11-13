I-TEAM: Family finds beheaded toy doll on lawn after showing support for Palestine

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A disturbing sight for a Sylvania Township family as they found a beheaded doll on their front lawn.

The family has shown their support for the people of Palestine recently but did not expect to get this kind of response. They in no way support the violence happening there and say this display did not either.

That disturbing sight was on the front lawn of Basem Hasan’s family last week. The beheaded doll is believed to be in response to this Palestinian flag hung outside the family’s Sylvania Township home after the Oct. 7 attacks and violence in Israel and Palestine.

“That was a really sick, strong thought of someone doing that,” Hasan said.

Hasan says he loves his neighbors, neighborhood and loves living here. He got to the United States about 20 years ago after spending some of his teen years in Palestine. He even has family still there.

“What’s going on over there is really sad. It’s sad the loss of life on both sides. But what’s going on lately is too much,” Hasan said.

The display outside his home is the flag and a sign that reads end Israeli occupation. Hasan said he wants to show his solidarity with those in Palestine. He said that does not mean perpetuating war or violence and certainly wants no violence brought to his home. We asked if he felt unsafe.

“No, no. I grew up over in Palestine so I’ve seen what tough is, a tough life is. This coward move is not going to scare me,” Hasan said.

Sylvania Township Police took a report on the incident. At this point, the person who left the doll has not been identified. A beheaded doll is believed to represent reports of babies that were beheaded by Hamas fighters. Although that claim and the truth are still actively debated and being investigated.

“I hope he takes the time to research, look at real material online or news and study what’s going on. It didn’t start on Oct. 7. It started 75 years ago and it’s still going,” Hasan said.

