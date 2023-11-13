Hip hop megastars Drake, J. Cole to perform in Northeast Ohio
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hip hop megastars Drake and J. Cole are making a pitstop in Northeast Ohio as a part of a newly-announced tour next year.
The duo are set to take over the Rocket Mortgage Field House on Feb. 24 during their “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” tour.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
You can purchase tickets HERE.
