Hip hop megastars Drake, J. Cole to perform in Northeast Ohio

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hip hop megastars Drake and J. Cole are making a pitstop in Northeast Ohio as a part of a newly-announced tour next year.

The duo are set to take over the Rocket Mortgage Field House on Feb. 24 during their “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” tour.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 17.

You can purchase tickets HERE.

