Hip hop megastars Drake, J. Cole to perform in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hip hop megastars Drake and J. Cole are making a pitstop in Northeast Ohio as a part of a newly-announced tour next year.

The duo are set to take over the Rocket Mortgage Field House on Feb. 24 during their “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” tour.

Drake. J. Cole. Cleveland. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. February 24. It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? Get tickets Friday, November 17 at 11AM Local. pic.twitter.com/wV5NXWhcEo — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) November 13, 2023

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 17.

You can purchase tickets HERE.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.