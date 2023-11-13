Jelly Roll, Oliver Anthony headed to Bash on the Bay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bash on the Bay music festival, held annually in Put-in-Bay, revealed the headliner for day one: one of Nashville’s fastest rising stars, Jelly Roll. He joins country megastar HARDY as headliners of the two-day island music fest.

The CMA NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR will have another overnight sensation, Oliver Anthony, opening for him Wednesday night.

Bash on the Bay 7 Lineup:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Jelly Roll, Oliver Anthony, Warren Zeiders, Ashland Craft, Logan Crosby

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Hardy, Ernest, Drake White & The Fire, Tigerlily Gold, Cory Farley

Day one and two-day tickets will be on sale on eTix.com. Ticket holders from last year’s rained out show can convert their tickets to this year’s show or get a refund.

Hotel options and more information about Put-in-Bay can be found at VisitPutinBay.com. Extend your stay and explore the entire Shores & Islands Ohio region – SHORESandISLANDS.com will give you plenty of ideas on how to enjoy your Bash on the Bay getaway. Get additional concert details at BashontheBay.com.

