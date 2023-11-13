‘Love Serving Autism’ teaches children tennis as a gateway to making friends

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An uncle serves up some fun for his nephew who has autism finding new ways to keep him active and making friends at the same time.

Cooper Gregory, his nephew, now has a weekly activity to look forward to since the “Love Serving Autism” program opened up.

Cooper has autism, a developmental disorder that can affect social interaction and behavior. Jackie, his mom, says it’s been hard to find activities where Cooper can make friends and have hobbies. This gave his uncle, Brad Riggs, the idea to try out tennis with Cooper.

Riggs said, ”I brought him out here to hit and he absolutely loved it.”

This prompted Riggs to establish an Ohio location for Love Serving Autism, a program where children with autism can learn how to play tennis. Since the program began parents tell me it’s been a huge success.

Kids, like Kingston Grab who plays, would agree learning about “sportsmanship and teamwork,” Grab said.

13abc spoke with Kingston and Lincoln Houghton who are now friends because of the program. They both showed their moves since the program began.

Riggs said, “As much I want them to learn tennis I think it’s more fun just to have fun and interact with everyone”

The program runs every Sunday form 11:30-12:15 at the Twos Athletic Club.

