Man injured in shooting on Dorr Street Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A college party erupted in gunfire Saturday leaving one man shot.

The shooting occurred at the Golden Road nightclub on Dorr Street, not far from the University of Toledo’s campus. A woman whose car was hit by a bullet is speaking out.

Witnesses say there were multiple fights inside the business. It spilled outside and shots were fired.

“What we have is a scene right here by the Golden Road Bar where the shooting took place. The victim ran across the street and ended up by Chasers,” TPD Sgt. Michael Schwambeck said.

Police say a 20-year-old male is expected to survive.

A car was also hit by gunfire while trying to leave the parking lot. A witness who does not want to be identified says she was dropping off her daughter when the shots were fired.

“Just college kids going out for the night and they never made it to the party. We were there less than 30 seconds when all this happened,” the witness said.

She said a bullet hit the back of her trunk.

“It sounded like my car exploded. I found a large bullet hole in the back of my car, and that it actually went through my car,” the witness said.

The mother says it lodged in her backseat where her daughter’s friend was sitting.

“It’s very scary that you can’t go out anymore. It was the grace of God that nobody was hit in my car,” the witness said.

Police have not made any arrests.

University of Toledo police were not involved in the response to the off-campus incident.

So, no notification went out to students.

