13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 13th Weather Forecast

Sunny 6 out of the next 7 days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be crystal clear both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to be around 60 today and in the low 50s tomorrow. Highs return to 60 on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday is expected to be in the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Rain is likely on Friday. Rain will clear during the evening hours. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The travel days right before Thanksgiving next week have the potential to be more active with rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

November 13th Weather Forecast
11/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/12: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
11/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast