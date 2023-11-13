November 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be crystal clear both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to be around 60 today and in the low 50s tomorrow. Highs return to 60 on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday is expected to be in the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Rain is likely on Friday. Rain will clear during the evening hours. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The travel days right before Thanksgiving next week have the potential to be more active with rain.

