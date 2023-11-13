Recreational marijuana legalized in Ohio, but can you still be fired or evicted for using it?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Ohio just weeks away, many questions have arisen regarding its impact on employers and landlords.

While Ohioans will soon be legally allowed to possess and consume marijuana, employers retain the right to prohibit its use in the workplace.

This means that employees can still be fired or disciplined for using marijuana, even if it is done outside of work hours.

Mark Griffin, Law Director for the City of Cleveland, emphasizes that employers are not required to accommodate marijuana use among their employees.

“I think employers are going to understand that they need to get into the 21st century,” Griffin stated.

However, he also acknowledged that employers still have the right to enforce drug-free workplace policies.

Landlords also have the right to prohibit smoking of any kind in their rental properties, including marijuana. This means that tenants can be evicted for smoking marijuana in their apartments, even if it is legal.

Griffin reiterated this point, stating that “landlords have the right to prohibit smoking of any kind in their buildings.”

However, the Issue 2 legislation states that tenants cannot be denied housing or public assistance solely based on their marijuana use.

Long-Term Trends in Other States

Nevada provides a glimpse into the potential long-term implications of marijuana legalization. Two years after legalizing recreational marijuana, Nevada banned most employers from testing new hires for marijuana. This was a significant step towards protecting employee privacy and reducing the stigma associated with marijuana use.

Gov. Mike DeWine has called for changes to the recently passed marijuana legalization legislation, indicating that the legal framework surrounding marijuana is still evolving.

19 Investigates will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as the legal landscape unfolds.

Key Takeaways

Employers can still prohibit marijuana use in the workplace.

Landlords can prohibit smoking of any kind in their rental properties.

Tenants cannot be denied housing or public assistance solely based on their marijuana use.

The legal framework surrounding marijuana is still evolving, and further changes may occur.

