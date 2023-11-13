Reporter arrested during East Palestine train derailment press conference files lawsuit

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - A reporter who was arrested during one of the East Palestine train derailment press conferences has filed a lawsuit against Columbiana County, the city of East Palestine and several police officials.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during a press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine on Feb. 8.

The arrest came after Lambert was told to quiet down while Gov. DeWine was speaking.

The lawsuit was filed against Columbiana County and East Palestine, as well as police officials, including Major General John C. Harris, Jr. of the Ohio National Guard, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, Columbiana County Chief Deputy Jennifer Tucker, East Palestine Police Chief James Brown III, and East Palestine Detective Daniel Haueter.

According to court documents, Lambert alleges he was, “arrested, assaulted, and charged for offences he did not commit.”

The arrest began when Major General Harris ordered Lambert to stop his live reporting of the press conference.

The lawsuit also addresses Gov. DeWine’s comments during the event, saying the arrest of Lambert, “was wrong.”

“I have the same opinion I had the first day. I hoped the charges would be dropped. I think that would be the best thing,” Gov. DeWine said at the time.

Court documents say Lambert is bringing the lawsuit to, “redress his injuries and to ensure that he and other journalists covering matters of public concern in Ohio in the future can gather the news and inform the public safely, without fear that they will experience the same unlawful mistreatment that Mr. Lambert suffered that day.”

The lawsuit alleges during the altercation, Major General Harris yelled at Lambert, calling his live reporting “rude” and a “s----- move.”

The lawsuit also says Major General Harris pushed Lambert in the chest.

Several officers and officials tried to stop Major General Harris, according to court documents.

The lawsuit said Sheriff McLaughlin then stepped in and told Lambert to leave.

The court documents go on to say that a report from East Palestine Detective Haueter wrote, “the arresting officers knew that General Harris’s order to Mr. Lambert and his assault on Mr. Lambert were unlawful...‘In fact, reporting officer would recommend charges against the General based on my investigation.’”

After Lambert’s arrest, he was detained for five hours and charged with trespass and resisting arrest, charges Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost later dismissed.

Court documents say General Harris became enraged and “...instigated a one-sided physical confrontation.”

The lawsuit lists 10 counts against the plaintiffs, including:

Violation of the First Amendment (retaliation) Violation of the First Amendment (interference with newsgathering) Violation of the Fourth Amendment (false arrest) Violation of the Fourth Amendment (excessive force) False arrest Battery Malicious prosecution Violation of the First Amendment against Columbiana County and East Palestine Violation of the Fourth Amendment, Ohio Constitution Article I, Section 11 – Unlawful Deprivation of Free Speech and Freedom of the Press against Columbiana County and East Palestine.

The lawsuit is led by the First Amendment Clinic at Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

“Arresting Mr. Lambert while he was doing his job reporting on the governor’s press conference was an affront to Mr. Lambert — and also to the public that had tuned in for an update on the ongoing environmental disaster. As even Ohio’s high-ranking government officials recognized immediately afterwards, Mr. Lambert should have never been arrested,” said Andy Geronimo, Director of the clinic, in a press release.

