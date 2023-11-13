SAME Café looking for local chefs to takeover this winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SAME Café is looking for local chefs to takeover at the Café this winter.

SAME Café is the longest running nonprofit restaurant in the country and their mission is to serve healthy food to everyone, regardless of the ability to pay by volunteering time, giving produce or donating any amount of money.

According to SAME Café, the menu changes every day based on what produce donations are received form local farms and gardens. The menu usually consists of two salads, two pizzas and two soups.

If you or someone you know are interested in learning more about a chef takeover, contact rori@samecafetoledo.org

