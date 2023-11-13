13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Thomas M. Wernert Center opens HOPE Food Pantry

The HOPE Food Pantry will be stocked with healthy foods to distribute to members who register.
The HOPE Food Pantry will be stocked with healthy foods to distribute to members who register.(Thomas M. Wernert Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Thomas M. Wernert Center has announced the opening of the HOPE Food Pantry.

TMWC says due to the recent decrease in SNAP benefit funds and the elimination of pandemic-related SNAP Emergency Allotments, many people across the country are at risk of experiencing food insecurity.

To help assist its members, TMWC has created the Helping Other People Eat, or HOPE, Food Pantry.

“Helping Other People Eat (HOPE) is established to ensure all who attend TMWC are fed, whether it’s the start of your day, the end of your day or on days you do not attend the center,” said TMWC.

The HOPE Food Pantry will be stocked with healthy foods to distribute to members who register.

If you would like to make a contribution to the pantry, contact Patti Robb at 419-242-3000, ext. 112.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

Toledo Police stock, police tape, crime scene
Woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him seriously injured
Thomas is facing a series of charges for alleged burglary and setting a house on fire and...
Toledo man takes plea deal in arson case, convicted of burglary charge
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3
Hundreds of auto workers in Toledo are voting on the tentative deal at the GM Propulsion Plant...
Local UAW members begin voting on GM tentative deal