Thomas M. Wernert Center opens HOPE Food Pantry

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Thomas M. Wernert Center has announced the opening of the HOPE Food Pantry.

TMWC says due to the recent decrease in SNAP benefit funds and the elimination of pandemic-related SNAP Emergency Allotments, many people across the country are at risk of experiencing food insecurity.

To help assist its members, TMWC has created the Helping Other People Eat, or HOPE, Food Pantry.

“Helping Other People Eat (HOPE) is established to ensure all who attend TMWC are fed, whether it’s the start of your day, the end of your day or on days you do not attend the center,” said TMWC.

The HOPE Food Pantry will be stocked with healthy foods to distribute to members who register.

If you would like to make a contribution to the pantry, contact Patti Robb at 419-242-3000, ext. 112.

