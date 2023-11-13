Toledo man takes plea deal in arson case, convicted of burglary charge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of burglary and setting a house on fire and watching it burn took a plea deal in the case.

Court records show Justin Thomas, 23, entered a guilty plea on a third-degree felony Burglary charge on Nov. 1. He was originally facing two additional Aggravated Arson charges in the case as well.

Police allege Thomas set fire to a home and watched it burn from the inside while at an undisclosed location on July 8, 2023. Police say witnesses saw him smoking a cigar watching the fire.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

