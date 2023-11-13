Toledo woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Monday for a Toledo woman accused of stabbing a man.
Shauntae Nash is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man she lives with in the arm on Sunday, according to the police affidavit. Court records show a judge set a $50,000 bond Nash.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.
She’s due back in court on Nov. 21.
