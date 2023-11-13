13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man

Shauntae Nash is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man she lives with...
Shauntae Nash is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man she lives with in the arm on Nov. 12, 2023, according to the police affidavit.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Monday for a Toledo woman accused of stabbing a man.

Shauntae Nash is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man she lives with in the arm on Sunday, according to the police affidavit. Court records show a judge set a $50,000 bond Nash.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

She’s due back in court on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

It will be crystal clear both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to be around 60 today and...
11/13: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
A man was left with serious injuries after a crash on Dorr Street Sunday morning.
Man seriously injured after shooting on Dorr Street
The Lights Before Christmas will officially kick off on Nov. 17 with a tree lighting ceremony.
2023 Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo opens Friday
Jimmy David Cole, 29, appeared in court on Aug 31 and received his trial date.
BG Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant girlfriend