Toledo woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Monday for a Toledo woman accused of stabbing a man.

Shauntae Nash is facing a Felonious Assault charge for allegedly stabbing a man she lives with in the arm on Sunday, according to the police affidavit. Court records show a judge set a $50,000 bond Nash.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

She’s due back in court on Nov. 21.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.