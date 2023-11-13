TPD: Unknown suspect shoots windows out of Dave & Buster’s arcade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for whoever fired shots at the Dave & Busters arcade Toledo location on Sunday.

Toledo Police records say officers responded to the Dave & Busters on Monroe Street around 5:45pm Sunday night for a shots fired call. They found the glass windows on the Royer Street side of the arcade and restaurant had been shot out. Investigators gathered several casings.

The report did not list any arrests or possible suspects. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

TPD is investigating the incident. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

