Local steel workers giving away coats for kids

The Coats for Kids giveaway will take place on Nov. 18 at the USW Local 1-346 Union Hall.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USW Local 1-346 Women of Steel is holding a Coats for Kids giveaway this weekend.

The Coats for Kids giveaway will take place on Nov. 18 at the USW Local 1-346 Union Hall located at 2910 Consaul St. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will run for as long as there are items to pass out.

The WOS committee will be giving away coats of all sizes for kids of all ages as well as pairs of gloves and hats.

“Our goal for the ‘Coats for Kids’ is to ensure that no child in our area goes without a coat during the winter season,” said USW Local 1-346 Women of Steel.

