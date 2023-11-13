Virtual tour teaches people what it’s like to have dementia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people have dementia worldwide. One local facility is offering free tours that simulate what it’s like to live with dementia to help others understand.

“It’s a home. It’s not a home-like environment. It is a home. Just the way that we care for the residents and treating everything like it’s their home, and really focusing on them and making their life enjoyable,” Tori Rotar, the admissions and marketing director at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community said.

The goal at Parkcliffe Memory Care is to make residents with dementia and Alzheimer’s feel as comfortable as possible in a place they are unfamiliar with. Part of creating that comfort is helping families to understand what it’s like to live with dementia through the virtual dementia tour.

“I think people are just awakened,” Rotar said. “They think that they know what their loved one is going through and then they go through it and they really get this true feeling and understanding of what they are going through.”

13 Action News reporter Brenna Nye took the tour Monday.

“That was really, really hard. I couldn’t even zip up my jacket. It took me like 10 minutes to zip my jacket up. And I couldn’t even do it. I had to give up,” Nye said.

Nye was in the room for seven minutes and spent more than three of those minutes trying to zip her jacket, and couldn’t. Of the five tasks she was given, she only completed one.

“So what you did is you heard bits and pieces of what I was saying, but your brain couldn’t process it and put it all together,” Rotar explained to Nye.

So what could she have done differently?

“Don’t get so frustrated like, ‘Oh this is simple’ because it’s not simple. So I think the approach to people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, take a softer, more open, understanding approach,” Nye said.

Which is the ultimate goal of the tour.

“I hope that they can really know how to interact and know how to set things up for their loved one. From the biggest detail to the littlest detail,” Rotar said.

Parkcliffe will be offering free tours during the month of November. You can sign up on their website.

