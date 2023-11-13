Water rates going up in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in more than a decade, Findlay residents will see an increase in their water rates.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn released the details after a Findlay City Council Committee voted to support the increase that was proposed by the mayor’s administration.

“Our team has been working diligently the past few years to make upgrades necessary to then be able to fully evaluate the sustainability of our Water Fund. Unfortunately, we are at a point in time where we can no longer delay making a rate change,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

According to the City, the increase would bump up water rates by about $70 a year for an average two-person household.

“The City of Findlay realizes the immense value in maintaining our water treatment and distribution system,” says Service-Safety Director Rob Martin. “In order to continue to provide this community service at the lowest cost possible we must evaluate the sustainability of our Water Fund on an ongoing basis and make adjustments regularly.”

The City says the increase will be in effect starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.