13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Water rates going up in Findlay

a Findlay City Council Committee voted to support the increase that was proposed by the mayor’s...
a Findlay City Council Committee voted to support the increase that was proposed by the mayor’s administration.(Max Pixel)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in more than a decade, Findlay residents will see an increase in their water rates.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn released the details after a Findlay City Council Committee voted to support the increase that was proposed by the mayor’s administration.

“Our team has been working diligently the past few years to make upgrades necessary to then be able to fully evaluate the sustainability of our Water Fund. Unfortunately, we are at a point in time where we can no longer delay making a rate change,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

According to the City, the increase would bump up water rates by about $70 a year for an average two-person household.

“The City of Findlay realizes the immense value in maintaining our water treatment and distribution system,” says Service-Safety Director Rob Martin. “In order to continue to provide this community service at the lowest cost possible we must evaluate the sustainability of our Water Fund on an ongoing basis and make adjustments regularly.”

The City says the increase will be in effect starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

It will be crystal clear both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to be around 60 today and...
11/13: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Unknown suspect shoots windows out of Dave & Buster’s arcade
The Coats for Kids giveaway will take place on Nov. 18 at the USW Local 1-346 Union Hall.
Local steel workers giving away coats for kids
It will be crystal clear both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to be around 60 today and...
11/13: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast