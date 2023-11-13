Woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him seriously injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on Monday for allegedly stabbing a man in an incident that led to a police barricade.

According to a criminal complaint, Christina Vega, 40, is facing a Felonious Assault charge after police say she stabbed a man in the neck and chest with a pocket knife, leaving him with serious injuries.

A police report alleges Vega stabbed the 62-year-old man in the 100 block of E. Northgate on Nov 1. The victim was able to get medical treatment but Vega barricaded herself in a home.

The report went on to say a SWAT team entered the home when negotiations with Vega failed. She was then arrested without incident.

