Woman convicted on weapons charge in 2022 fatal shooting case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman charged in connection to a shooting that killed a man was convicted on Monday.

Court records show Allison Sherrie withdrew her previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of discharging of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The charge stems from the 2022 shooting outside of a local bar that killed 32-year-old Mark Wysinger.

She was convicted just days after another person charged in the case, Vontae Garrett, was found not guilty on all charges. He was exonerated on murder, felonious assault, and firearms charges.

Sherrie is due back in court for sentencing on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.