11/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Our abnormally sunny first half of November continues, as highs top out near 60F today, and even get a little warmer for the midweek. We’ll peak in the mid-60s Thursday, then our next system arrives with up to 1/4″ of rain Friday as a breeze kicks up from the southwest. That shouldn’t put a damper on our Levis Commons tree lighting special that evening, as much of the rain has sped up and now looks to clear just before the big moment. That sets us up for a cooler, though once again sunny weekend in the mid-40s.

