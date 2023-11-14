13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Wall-to-wall sunshine continues until rain returns Friday
Wall-to-wall sunshine continues for a few more days, before rain returns Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our abnormally sunny first half of November continues, as highs top out near 60F today, and even get a little warmer for the midweek. We’ll peak in the mid-60s Thursday, then our next system arrives with up to 1/4″ of rain Friday as a breeze kicks up from the southwest. That shouldn’t put a damper on our Levis Commons tree lighting special that evening, as much of the rain has sped up and now looks to clear just before the big moment. That sets us up for a cooler, though once again sunny weekend in the mid-40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio votes to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, becoming 24th state to do so
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution

Latest News

Wall-to-wall sunshine continues for a few more days, before rain returns Friday. Dan Smith...
11/14: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Sunny Week, Rain Returns On Friday
November 14th Weather Forecast
November 14th Weather Forecast
11/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/13/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast